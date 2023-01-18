Follow these tips for a win-win marriage

As per experts, when silence is used as a control tool to exert power in a relationship, it becomes toxic, unhealthy, and abusive. However, if being silent merely means taking a break to think things through and then returning to the topic later, it can be different.

When it comes to relationships, there are instances when being silent is appropriate and even beneficial. The thing with the silent treatment is that, when done right, it may provide a lot of benefits. It all relies on how, when and why it is used.

Long periods of silence in a relationship, where a spouse does not speak for days on end can be traumatic. This is known as stonewalling which is completely inappropriate. But a little silent treatment isn’t that bad if you’re upset and you want to show your partner.

In a relationship, the key to administering silent treatment is to manage and balance it precisely. While you want to detach and let the terrible feelings pass, you also don’t want to do irreversible harm to your partner.

The silent treatment is a conflict solving tactic, not an ego battle. This approach must be used correctly to avoid causing more harm than good. Dissociating isn’t always a terrible thing if you set the correct boundaries and have good reasons for it.