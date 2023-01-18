Official YouTube channel of Kerala Police hacked, now retrieved

Thiruvananthapuram: The YouTube channel of Kerala Police was hacked on Tuesday morning. The channel has been used for broadcasting official videos and awareness content. Cyberdome retrieved the channel following efforts spanning for hours. The police department had also sought the help of Google for this.

Through the YouTube channel, hackers shared a video explaining how to install the unauthorised copy of editing software DaVinci Resolve 18. The details, including the link for downloading the illegal copy of the software and password were also shared in the comment box. The YouTube channel of Kerala Police has 2.71 lakh subscribers. The department has not identified the hackers yet.