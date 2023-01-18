Pop icon Madonna announces a massive global tour to mark four decades of her career

The pop queen Madonna announced on Tuesday a major world tour to celebrate four decades of her career. The renowned performer will visit 35 cities on the tour, which will start in Vancouver on July 15, 2022, and stop in a number of US towns, including Detroit, Chicago, Miami, and New York, where her illustrious climb as a celebrity began.

The ‘Celebration Tour,’ as it is known, is set to take Madonna to several European cities, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Amsterdam for her last performance in December.

In a statement, Madonna stated, ‘I am delighted to explore as many songs as possible in hopes of giving my fans the show they have been waiting for.’

The 64-year-old dropped news of the tour in a video that nods to her 1991 documentary ‘Truth or Dare.’

In the clip, the Queen of Pop plays the classic sleepover game with a tinge of risque with fellow celebrities including Diplo, Jack Black, Lil Wayne and Bob the Drag Queen, who will accompany her on the tour.