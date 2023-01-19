Polar bear kills a woman and her 1-year-old son in a remote village community of Alaska

A lady and her 1-year-old boy were reportedly killed by a polar bear on Tuesday night in a small Alaskan town. According to the authorities, the polar bear invaded the neighbourhood, ran after some residents, and then viciously attacked the mother and her child.

Following the bear’s rampage through the neighbourhood, one of the locals shot the bear dead. The incident happened on Tuesday at 2:30 PM local time in Wales Village, Alaska, the westernmost settlement on the American continent and home to about 170 people.

The dead bodies’ remains, according to the state police, have been sent for an autopsy.

As per the investigators, the victims were 24-year-old Summer Myomick and her son Clyde Ongtowasruk, who were commuting between the community school and clinic during the attack.

As per Alaska State trooper, a trooper and one official from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game travelled to Wales to investigate the attack. The state Medical Examiner’s Office will examine the dead bodies and perform the autopsy.