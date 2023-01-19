Reality TV star Kim Kardashian buys the Attallah Cross, a diamond pendant that belonged to Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s Attallah Cross, an amethyst and diamond pendant, has a new owner, reality TV star Kim Kardashian. The jewellery was seen on the late Princess a number of times. It was created by British jeweller Garrad in the 1920s and was put up for auction by Sotheby’s.

According to Sotheby’s, four bidders competed for the pendant, which was eventually purchased by Kim Kardashian, and it was sold for 163,800 pounds at the London auction.

‘Jewellery owned or worn by the late Princess Diana very rarely comes on to the market, especially a piece such as the Attallah Cross, which is so colourful, bold and distinctive,’ Sotheby’s Kristian Spofforth said, adding, ‘To some extent, this unusual pendant is symbolic of the princess’s growing self-assurance in her sartorial and jewellery choices, at that particular moment in her life.’

The pendant reportedly fetched almost twice the estimated cost, revealed the auction house.

Princess Diana had worn the pendant to a 1987 charity gala.