Scientists in Australia use AI monitors to track down rare bird species lost since the 2019-2020 summer bushfires

Researchers in Australia utilised artificial intelligence monitors to find endangered bird species that were thought to have disappeared due to the summer 2019–2020 bushfires. In Australia’s temperate zones, there is an endangered bird species known as the Eastern Bristlebird, which is described as ‘nondescript, brown birds.’

According to earlier estimates, there may be only about 40 eastern bristlebirds in northern Australia. However, they vanished after bushfires decimated Queensland’s Gondwana rainforest.

Researchers used audio recordings and artificial intelligence to locate the rare eastern bristlebird, which hasn’t been seen since the summer of 2020. Using passive acoustic monitoring, a total of five acoustic monitors were used across the bristlebird’s northern habitat last year.

They were placed by Queensland University of Technology researchers in partnership with Melbourne-based BirdLife Australia and Brisbane-based Healthy Land and Water.

Traditionally, that would have meant a person going into the forest and playing a recording of a call, in an effort to get a response from the elusive bird.