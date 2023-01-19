UK, Poland and other countries promise ‘unprecedented’ military assistance to Ukraine.

On Thursday, a group of nine countries, including the United Kingdom, Poland, and the Netherlands, pledged to provide a ‘unprecedented set of donations,’ including main battle tanks, to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

‘We commit to working together to deliver an unprecedented set of donations to Ukraine’s defence, including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defence, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles,’ a joint statement said.

Following a meeting in Estonia, the defence ministers of Britain, Estonia, Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as representatives from Denmark, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Slovakia, issued the statement, which was published on the British government website.