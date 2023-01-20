A central London district authorities to apply anti-pee paint at the spots of public urination

A popular nightlife area in the heart of London is experimenting with a creative solution to the problem of ongoing public urinating. The so-called anti-pee paint will now be applied by the authorities to the locations of public urination.

According to the AFP news agency, the ‘surface protection’ is so strong that it generates a translucent, water-repellent coating that splashes urine back when it touches.

Nearly a dozen locations in London’s Soho, a hub of entertainment and leisure with a maze of bars, restaurants, theatres, and other venues in addition to residential apartments, are using the special spray-on liquid.

‘It is very effective, the proof is in the pudding,’ local councillor Aicha Less told AFP, while demonstrating the transparent paint’s splash-back ability with a bottle of water.

Westminster City Council has launched the initiative following complaints from some of Soho’s approximately 3,000 residents, as well as from workers and business operators.

‘Obviously pee isn’t very pleasant and our residents are very upset,’ Aicha Less added.