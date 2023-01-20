Giant cane toad dubbed ‘Toadzilla’ with a weight equal to a newborn child discovered in Northern Queensland

Australia’s Northern Queensland is home to a big cane toad that weighs the same as some newborn humans. The rough-skinned amphibian, which the Australian Rangers named ‘Toadzilla,’ is said to be the biggest specimen of its kind ever discovered. It was discovered in Conway National Park.

According to a statement released by the Queensland Department of Environment and Science on Friday, the toad, which is thought to be female, weighs about 2.7 kg and has a length of about 1 ft (30 cm).

They think it qualifies as a new world record because cane toads typically reach lengths of 15 cm (5.9 in). The Guinness World Record for the largest toad in history is 2.65kg found in 1991.

Ranger Kylee Gray, who first stumbled upon the creature, detailed her first encounter saying that she stopped her vehicle immediately when confronted by the cane toad.

‘I reached down and grabbed the cane toad and couldn’t believe how big and heavy it was,’ Gray said in a statement.

‘We dubbed it Toadzilla and quickly put it into a container so we could remove it from the wild,’ she said.