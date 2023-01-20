South Korean government to lift the face mask mandate for most indoor public places from January 30

The government will no longer need face masks in most indoor public spaces starting on January 30, according to South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who made the announcement on Friday, January 20. This is the latest move to relax Covid regulations in the nation.

Prime Minister Duck-soo emphasised that masks will remain be necessary on transportation and in medical facilities, but he still advised people to cover their faces.

He stated, ‘The daily number of new infections is continuing to fall and despite concerns over a rise in cases in China, the situation here is under control without serious issues,’ according to news agency Reuters, during a Covid response meeting.

The dropping of the mask mandate for public places comes as South Koreans will mark the Lunar Year Holidays during which they will travel to their home towns. Prime Minister Duck-soo also warned during Friday’s meeting that the easing of mask rules could cause a temporary surge in new Covid infections, urging health authorities to stay vigilant, especially to those who are more vulnerable to the virus.