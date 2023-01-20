Two metro lines in Mumbai open to commuters day after inauguration

At 4 pm on Friday, two Mumbai Metro lines—2A and 7—opened for business and revenue-generating operations. On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the recently built two lines.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety gave the two metro lines 2A and 7 his safety approval. Dahanukarwadi in Kandivali is connected to DN Nagar by line 2A, and Aarey Road is linked to the Andheri Highway by line 7.

The recently opened railway lines will be a huge help to people who commute every day, especially between the suburban areas of Andheri and Dahisar. Daily commuters will benefit from the operations between Andheri East and Andheri West via the two metro lines, connecting further with Metro 1 at both the East and West ends of Andheri.

The two metro lines’ daily ridership is predicted to be between three and four lakh, according to the officials. Local trains and road traffic, particularly on the Western Express Highway, are anticipated to experience a reduction in swarming.

The fastest metro trains would travel at a maximum speed of 70 kph. With a capacity of 380 passengers per coach and a separate coach for female passengers, the metro rail can accommodate 2,280 passengers.

Each station will have female security officers, CCTV cameras, and security systems in place. There won’t be any drivers on the metros. But for a month, they will be staffed, and officials will keep an eye on the operation.