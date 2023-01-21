Hody Childress, former US air force veteran secretly paid pharmacy bills for others, inspiring deed revealed at funeral

Keeping a generous deed secret is frequently regarded as the best method to prevent the beneficiary from feeling embarrassed by it. The generosity of a couple from Alabama has made it into the worldwide news cycle.

A man who spent years paying off his neighbours’ medical expenses is being honoured in a small hamlet in a US state. Former US air force member Hody Childress kept it a secret until just before he passed away, when he had to tell his daughter about it and ask her to take the money to the pharmacy.

Hody Childress reportedly began his anonymous charitable campaign when he walked into a drug store in his hometown of Geraldine in 2012 in Alabama. There, he learned from the owner that sometimes families cannot afford to pay for their medicines.

Childress then handed the pharmacy owner $100 and told her to save it for ‘anyone who can’t afford their prescription,’ Alabama-based WVTM reported.