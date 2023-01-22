Air India announces discount offer for passengers

New Delhi: The flag carrier of India, Air India has introduced ‘Fly Air India Sale (FLYAI SALE)’. The new discount offer was announced to mark the 74th Republic Day of the country.

Passengers can book discounted flight tickets from January 21 to 23 for the travel period from February 1 to September 30, 2023. The offer is limited for domestic flights. Limited seats are available on offer. The discounted flight tickets will be available for sale on all Air India booking platforms, including through the airline’s authorised travel agents.

Also Read: Employers are responsible for fees of changing profession of expat worker

Starting from a one-way fare of Rs 1705/-, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations. Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are:

Delhi to Mumbai – Rs 5,075, Chennai to Delhi – Rs 5,895, Bengaluru to Mumbai – Rs 2,319, Delhi to Udaipur – Rs 3,680, Delhi to Goa – Rs 5,656, Delhi to Port Blair – Rs 8,690, Delhi to Srinagar – Rs 3,730, Ahmedabad to Mumbai – Rs 1,806, Goa to Mumbai – Rs 2,830, Dimapur to Guwahati – Rs 1,783.