Employers are responsible for fees of changing profession of expat worker

Riyadh: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) in Saudi Arabia made it clear that the employer is responsible for paying the fees of changing professions for non-Saudi workers. The ministry also said that employers are responsible to pay the fees of several matters for non-Saudi workers, such as the fees of residency (Iqama), work licenses including their renewal, and the fines resulting from delay.

Also Read: Aadhaar Enabled Payment System: Know how to do online transactions using Aasdhaar Card

Employers must also provide exit and return fees, non-Saudi worker’s ticket to their home country after the end of contract between the two parties. All non-Saudi employees must be given an experience certificate after the end of the work contract without any charges. The experience certificate must clarify the date of joining/ending the work, as well as his last wage.