German speed limits could reduce CO2 emissions more than anticipated, study reports

According to a new study, implementing a speed limit on Germany’s highways could save nearly three times more carbon dioxide emissions than previously thought, increasing pressure on Berlin to reconsider the politically sensitive issue.

According to data released by the Federal Environment Agency (UBA) on Thursday, a speed limit of 120 kilometres per hour (75 miles per hour) on German highways where there are currently no speed limits could reduce total CO2 emissions from passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by approximately 6.7 million tonnes per year.

An earlier study, using a different methodology, predicted that such a limit would result in 2.6 million CO2 reductions.

According to the transport ministry, a general speed limit would cause a shift in traffic from highways to secondary roads, resulting in more traffic jams and accidents in cities and on rural roads, as well as increased noise and environmental pollutants for residents.