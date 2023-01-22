Speeding truck hits car in UP’s Unnao, 6 died

In the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, a speeding truck crushed pedestrians after colliding with a car on a highway, leaving at least six people dead and a few others injured.

There are reportedly between four and five people trapped inside the truck-hit car. The crane is being used to help in the rescue effort.

As soon as the accident was reported, the area police arrived on the scene. The injured are being taken to hospitals close by.

Shashi Shekhar Singh, an assistant superintendent of police, was also on the scene. The incident happened close to the Lucknow-Kanpur highway in the jurisdiction of the Achalganj Police Station.