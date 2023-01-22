‘Teach boys not to touch women without their consent’: observes Kerala High Court

Kochi: Kerala High Court asserted that respecting women is not an age-old custom. The boys have to be taught not to touch girls or women without the latter’s permission, the court added. The court’s observation came up while considering the plea submitted by an engineering student against the principal’s disciplinary action for allegedly misbehaving with a girl in the college.

The court noted that sexual abuses against girls are increasing in schools and colleges in the state. The efforts to inculcate values among children have to begin from primary classes. The mindset of gender inequalities are usually seen in many boys from childhood. Only weak men attempt to dominate women by attacking them, observed the court.

In the verdict, the justice quoted the words of medieval Islamic theologian and spiritual writer Ibn Qayyim al-Jawziyya: ‘Women are one half of society which gives birth to the other half so it is as if they are the entire society’. The High Court ordered to forward a copy of the verdict to the chief secretary, General Education department secretary, Higher Education department secretary, and boards including CBSE and ICSE.

The court noted that the University Grants Commission also has its role in this subject. The complainant had reported to the High Court that the disciplinary action against him had been taken without hearing his side. Hence, the court directed to form a complaint redressal committee within 2 weeks at the college level.