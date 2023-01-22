The Maharashtra government is in favour of the old pension plan for public employees: Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, has stated that the state administration is in favour of the previous pension plan for teachers and other public servants.

Speaking at a campaign rally for the impending Legislative Council elections on Saturday, Mr. Shinde indicated that the state education agency is looking into the old pension plan.

Mr. Shinde added that the state government would address the opposition’s claims about investment agreements signed at the most recent Davos conference through its work. Employees receive a specified pension under the previous pension plan. According to this, a worker is eligible for a pension equal to 50% of the last salary received.

Under the National Pension System, which went into force in 2004, the pension amount is contributed.

‘The previous pension plan for teachers and government employees, non-aided institutions, and 25% reservation in English-medium schools are all supported by the government. The old pension system is being studied by the education department’ said Shinde.

Speaking on the Davos meeting, he claimed that some foreign businesses prefer to form joint ventures over making direct investments. ‘Here there are several industrialists from India. But outside financing would be used for the pension scheme,’ he added.