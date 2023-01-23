After consuming fake alcohol in Bihar’s Siwan, 3 people died, 6 were hospitalised

In the Siwan district of Bihar’s Bala village, six people were taken to the hospital and up to three people died after consuming fake alcohol on Sunday.

District Magistrate Amit Kumar Pandey arrived at Sadar Hospital Siwan at midnight and inquired about the incident after learning about it.

Speaking to the media, the DM claimed that up to three people had died in suspicious circumstances and that six other patients at Siwan’s Sadar Hospital were in critical condition. We are looking into the situation.

He also mentioned that a total of 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case. However, he omitted to mention the reason for the deaths.

In Bihar’s Chhapra district, as many as 70 people died in December 2022 as a result of consuming illegal alcohol.

In connection with the investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a liquor smuggler and found Rs 2.17 lakh in cash.

The Chhapra hooch tragedy dominated the national news. The Saran police have launched an operation to find and detain individuals suspected of being involved in the illicit liquor trade, transportation, smuggling, and brewing after the incident.