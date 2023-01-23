Airbus search for outside investment for its solar-powered Zephyr drone programme

In an effort to grow the company and hasten its commercialization, Airbus (AIR.PA) announced on Monday that it was looking for outside investment for its high-altitude surveillance and communications drone programme, Zephyr.

The solar-powered Zephyr drone is made to stay in the air for months at a time at an altitude of about 70,000 feet (21 kilometres), either for surveillance purposes or to temporarily improve communications.

The drone runs on solar power, with backup batteries that are charged during the day to enable overnight flight.

According to a company spokesperson who spoke to Reuters, the French aircraft manufacturer has hired Morgan Stanley to find outside partnerships for the unit, which will operate under the brand name ‘Aalto.’

Airbus intends to keep ownership in Aalto, but will consider outside investment to help the company reach its goals more quickly.