Mumbai man detained for sexually molesting his neighbor’s 20-month-old daughter

In the Mumbai suburbs’ central area, a 35-year-old man was detained on Sunday for the alleged sexual assault of a 20-month-old girl. According to the police, the suspect reportedly brought the baby to his place where he raped her. He appeared in court and was ordered to remain in police custody.

The victim’s family and the accused’s family are neighbours, said the investigators. Around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday, the mother of the girl was taking a member of the family who was physically challenged to a shared bathroom when the accused seized the opportunity. When the girl was left alone while the victim was playing in the veranda, he allegedly took her to his house and sexually molested her.

When the girl’s 30-year-old mother realised she was gone upon her return, she began looking for the young child. Later, the girl was discovered at the accused’s home. An officer stated, ‘The mother believed the accused must have sexually molested the child.’ Before going to the neighbourhood police station on Sunday, they sought medical advice and obtained confirmation of the sexual assault.

An officer stated, ‘We deployed a team to his house and caught the accused as we were recording the statement of the victim’s mother. The focus of the investigation is if the accused has previously engaged in similar behaviour.’ A senior police officer stated, ‘The mother of the kid has expressed suspicions; as a result, we are investigating if the accused has previously sexually attacked her.’

The complaint was filed under sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act 2012, as well as sections 342 (punishment for wrongful imprisonment) and 376-F (rape on woman under the age of twelve) of the Indian Penal Code.