Pakistan experiences sudden major power outage following its second recent grid failure

According to the power ministry, Pakistan’s national grid experienced a significant breakdown on Monday, leaving millions of people without electricity for the second time in three months and highlighting the weak infrastructure of this heavily indebted country.

Power Minister Khurrum Dastagir told Reuters that a significant voltage surge in the grid’s southern region, which affected the entire network, was to blame for the outage.

Nearly six hours after factories, hospitals, and schools reported power outages, he added, supplies were partially being restored from north to south. Dastagir stated that the grid should be full operational by 10 pm (1700 GMT), but added, ‘We are trying our very best to achieve restoration before that.’

It also took hours to fix the most recent significant outage in October. The 220 million people of Pakistan frequently experience blackouts, which a senior ministry official attributed to the grid’s ageing infrastructure.