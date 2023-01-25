Andrew Tate, former kickboxer, claims that Romanian prosecutors have no evidence against him

Internet personality who is divisive In a criminal case involving allegations of rape and human trafficking, Andrew Tate claimed on Wednesday that there was no justice in Romania and that his case file was empty.

Since December 29, Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian female suspects have been held by police pending a criminal investigation into allegations that they formed a gang to sexually exploit women, which they deny.

Their detention was extended by a Romanian court on Thursday until February 27. According to the prosecution, the Tate brothers lured their victims into a relationship or marriage by seducing them and making up their desire for one.

Prosecutors claim that after being taken to homes outside of the capital Bucharest, the victims were sexually exploited by being made to create pornographic content for social media platforms that resulted in significant financial gain.