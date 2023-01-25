Berlin airport’s operator reports that all flights are grounded due to pay strike

The operator reported that all flights were cancelled on Wednesday at the BER airport in Berlin, Germany, as the workforce went on a day-long strike to demand higher pay.

On Wednesday, there were initially scheduled to be close to 35,000 passengers across about 300 takeoffs and landings. Around 3:30 in the morning, the strike started (0230 GMT).

The Ver.di union issued a strike call for airport employees working in ground services, aviation security, and the airport company over a pay dispute. Over what it claimed was inadequate progress in the three parallel wage talks, it called the one-day work stoppage.

