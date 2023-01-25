Rank-and-file employees to receive stock awards from Bank of America

For the sixth year running, the majority of Bank of America Corp.’s employees worldwide will receive stock awards, the company announced in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

According to the memo, which did not state how many shares would be awarded, the second-largest U.S. lender will give 96% of its nearly 217,000 employees company shares that vest over four years.

According to the memo, a smaller percentage of eligible bank employees who make less than $500,000 annually will receive cash payments in addition to the stock awards.