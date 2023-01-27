EU seeks effective justice for ‘horrific’ crimes committed during the Ukraine war

The European Union wants swift accountability for ‘horrific’ crimes committed in Ukraine, EU justice ministers said on Friday, even as they disagreed on how to bring prosecutions, gather evidence, and fund war damage repairs.

The EU’s 27 justice ministers met in Stockholm ahead of the 24th anniversary of Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine, a former Soviet republic and Moscow satellite that has recently sought membership in the EU and NATO.

On Friday, Kyiv reported heavy fighting in the country’s east, capping a week in which the West promised to provide modern battlefield tanks to Ukraine for the first time in order to help it fight back against Moscow.

‘There must be accountability for horrific international crimes and the brutality we’re seeing in Ukraine… the clear and obvious war crimes,’ Ireland’s Simon Harris said.