French fuel deliveries disrupted by strikes, but participation waning

On Thursday, the first day of the 48-hour strikes, protests against French government plans to raise the retirement age had a minimal impact on the energy sector, reducing hydropower output and slowing down some refinery deliveries.

According to data from Belleville 1’s operator EDF, the strike reduced electricity output by 1 gigawatt (GW) from the nuclear reactor. The data showed that hydropower supply was unaffected despite having decreased by 1.7 GW earlier.

In contrast, during a day of nationwide strikes on January 19, output dropped significantly by about 6.6 GW, or about 10% of the nation’s total, forcing France to import power from its neighbours.

Spot electricity prices increased slightly on Friday as a predicted decline in demand and an increase in wind supply partially offset any uncertainty resulting from the trade unions’ call for a two-day walkout.

Although deliveries were partially hampered, strike activity at oil refineries also decreased.