Greek government wins a no-confidence vote in the wake of wiretapping scandal

Greece’s conservative government survived a no-confidence vote called by the leftist opposition over a wiretapping scandal involving politicians, army generals, and journalists on Friday.

Allegations of state surveillance have escalated since the leader of Greece’s third-largest socialist party, PASOK, revealed last August that his phone had been tapped by the state intelligence service EYP in 2021.

However, the government, which has denied any wrongdoing or knowingly wiretapping anyone, was expected to survive the vote on Friday.

‘I have said that wiretapping or surveillance of Mr. (Nikos) Androulakis was not politically acceptable,’ Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said before the vote. ‘I had an immediate disapproval of this.’

The censure motion proposed by Syriza party leader Alexis Tsipras was defeated in the 300-seat assembly by 156 votes to 143.