Hungary to veto EU sanctions against Russia over nuclear energy

Viktor Orban, the prime minister, said on Friday on state radio that Hungary will veto any sanctions the European Union imposes on Russia that would affect nuclear energy.

Hungary, which has a nuclear plant that was built in Russia and that it plans to expand with Rosatom, has blocked Ukraine’s request that the 27-nation EU include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions.

In a recent interview, Orban reaffirmed that sanctions against nuclear power ‘must obviously be vetoed.’

The Hungarian premier declared, ‘We will not permit the plan to include nuclear energy in the sanctions to be implemented. This is not even a possibility.’

Hungary, a member of the EU, has repeatedly criticised the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia for its invasion of the neighbouring Ukraine, claiming that they failed to seriously weaken Russia while endangering the European economy.

Rosatom has not been subject to sanctions from the West since Russia invaded Ukraine.