All-female line up match officials for Women’s U19 T20 WC final announced

Potchefstroom: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced an all-female cast of match officials for the final of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup final.

‘The ICC is pleased to announce an all-female cast of match official appointments for the final of the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup’, said a statement from ICC. The match will take place on Sunday, 29 January in Potchefstroom and will see India go head-to-head against England to decide who the first-ever champions will be. Vanessa De Silva will oversee the final as match referee.

Match Referee: Vanessa De Silva

On-field umpires: Candace La Borde and Sarah Dambanevana

TV umpire: Dedunu De Silva

Fourth umpire: Lisa McCabe.