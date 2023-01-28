Itel launches new budget smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Itel has launched a new budget smartphone named ‘ Itel A24 Pro’ in Bangladesh. The 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant of Itel A24 Pro is priced at BTD 5,990 (approx Rs. 4,570). The handset is available in a single green colour. The pricing and availability of the newly launched Itel A24 Pro in other regions, including India, are yet to be revealed.

The smartphone comes with a quad-core Unisoc SC9832E SoC and a 5-inch IPS LCD display. It runs on the Android 12 Go version and features a face unlock. The handset comesw with a 2-megapixel AI rear camera with flash and a 0.3-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with a 3,020mAh battery that can be charged via a micro-USB port.