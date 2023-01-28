Motorola launches Moto E13: Details

Mumbai: Motorola launched its new budget-friendly E series of smartphones named ‘Moto E13’. The newly launched Moto E13 has been priced at EUR 119.99 (roughly Rs. 10,600). It is available for purchase on the Motorola website in select markets across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The phone is not yet available in India. The Moto E13 is offered in 3 colours — Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E13 runs Android 13 (Go edition) and is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, accompanied by Mali-G57 MP1 GPU and 2GB of RAM. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720×1,600) pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone features a 13-megapixel, f/2.2 single camera at the back, with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The handset comes with 64GB internal storage and supports up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card.Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.