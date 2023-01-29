British regional airline Flybe suspends operations and cancels all flights

For the second time in three years, the British regional airline Flybe ceased operations on Saturday. All flights were cancelled, and 276 employees were laid off.

Flybe, which operated regular flights between Belfast, Birmingham, and Heathrow as well as to Amsterdam and Geneva, announced that it had entered administration, a process that protects debtors, in a statement on its website.

All Flybe-operated flights out of and into the United Kingdom have been cancelled and won’t be rescheduled, the statement read.

People who were flying were advised not to go to airports.

About 75,000 Flybe customers had future reservations that would no longer be honoured, according to a spokesperson for the administrators Interpath Advisory.

Flybe, based in Birmingham, used a fleet of eight leased Q400 turboprop aircraft to fly on 21 routes to 17 destinations throughout the UK and Europe.

Mike Pink and David Pike from Interpath were chosen as Flybe’s joint administrators.