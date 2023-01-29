Israel promises to react quickly to synagogue shooting

Israel’s military sent more troops into the occupied West Bank on Saturday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised a ‘strong, swift and precise’ response to a fatal Palestinian shooting attack near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

In the attack on Friday, seven people died, and two more were hurt. On Saturday, the city was the scene of another shooting.

As he met with his security cabinet, Netanyahu declared, ‘We are not seeking escalation, but we are prepared for any scenario. We will seek an increase in gun permits for licenced civilians to protect against street attacks.’

In Silwan, a Palestinian neighbourhood beneath Jerusalem’s Old City walls, a 13-year-old Palestinian boy opened fire on a group of Israeli bystanders on Saturday, injuring two before being shot and wounded by one of them, according to police.

The assaults, which took place at the end of a month of escalating hostilities, come in the wake of an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Jenin that claimed the lives of nine Palestinians, including seven gunmen, and of Gaza-Israeli border fire.