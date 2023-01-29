Sweden warns citizens to avoid crowds in Turkey following burning of Koran

In response to protests in Turkey over the burning of the Koran by a far-right politician in Stockholm last week, Sweden’s foreign ministry issued a warning to its citizens there on Saturday to stay away from crowds and gatherings.

Following the protest at which Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, Turkey last week suspended negotiations with Sweden and Finland on their applications to join NATO.

Paludan’s actions have sparked protests in Turkey as well as several other Muslim nations.

The foreign ministry advised Swedes abroad on its advice page to ‘stay informed about the development of events and to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations.’

In the upcoming days, ‘ongoing protests can be anticipated outside the embassies in Ankara and Istanbul.’