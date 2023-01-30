BMW launches BMW X1 in India: Price and features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named ‘BMW X1’ in the Indian markets. The SUV is launched at an introductory price of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The aforementioned price will be applicable on a limited number of units of the SUV.

The all-new BMW X1 has been presented in 2 grades: BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) and BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel). It will be locally developed at BMW’s Chennai factory. The deliveries of the diesel variants will begin from March onwards while the petrol variants will be delivered in June.

The 2023 BMW X1 is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder diesel engine which generates top power of 146 bhp and peak torque of 360 Nm. It does a 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.9 seconds and has a mileage of 20.37 kmpl. The petrol variants is powered by 1.5L 3-cylinder turbocharged motor which churns out 132 bhp and 230 Nm. It does a 0-100 kmph sprint in 10 seconds and gives a mileage of 16.3 kmpl. Both the engines are linked to a 7-speed steptronic dual-clutch automatic transmission as standard.

The SUV is offered in 5 colours namely Alpine White, Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (M Sport exclusive). The cabin upholstery is available in Sensatec Perforated Mocha and Sensatec Perforated Oyster.

Other features include square wheel arch contours, long roofline, flat roof rails, 3D LED taillights, slim tailgate window, 18-inch light-alloy wheels, Adaptive LED Headlights with High Beam Assistant, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with Intelligent Personal Assistant, BMW ConnectedDrive and BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with Remote Functions, Ambient Lighting, Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access, Instrument Panel Luxury, Parking and Reversing Assistant, Automatic 2 zone A/C, Active Sports Seats, Wireless Charging, Panoramic Sunroof, and 12-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system.