Pure EV launches India’s cheapest electric motorcycle: Features and price

Mumbai: Indian based electric vehicle brand, Pure EV has launched new electric motorcycle named ‘ecoDryft’ in the Indian market. Pure EV ecoDryft is priced at Rs 99,999/- in New Delhi, which is inclusive of state subsidy. The Pan India ex-showroom launch price of ecoDryft is Rs 1.15 lakh. The on-road price will vary depending on the state level subsidies and RTO fees, respectively. Pure EV claims that the ecoDryft is the cheapest electric motorcycle in the Indian market.

The new electric motorcycle is offered in 4 colours-Black, Grey, Blue and Red. The e-motorcycle has been designed and developed at PURE EV’s technical and manufacturing centre in Hyderabad. The bookings for Pure EV ecoDryft are already underway and deliveries will begin from first week of March.

The bike is powered by AIS 156 certified 3.0kWh battery pack. It has a range of 130 km on single charge along with a top speed of 75 kmph. The battery is suppoted by a 3kW electrc motor. Other features include CAN based Charger, smart BMS and bluetooth connectivity, Controller and Instrument Cluster, and 3 riding modes.