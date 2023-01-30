The NIA seals the office of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference headquarters in Srinagar’s Rajbagh area

In accordance with a Delhi court’s directives in a case involving terrorism funding, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday closed the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) headquarters office in Srinagar’s Rajbagh neighbourhood. In accordance with the rules of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, an NIA team from the nation’s capital New Delhi came in Srinagar and shut down the location (UAPA).

The notice stated, ‘This is to inform all members of the public that the building where the All Party Hurriyat Conference office is located at Rajbagh and is jointly owned by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who is currently undergoing trial has been attached by the court order dated 27th January 2023 of Special NIA Court Patiala House, New Delhi.’

The Hurriyat Conference is an alliance of 26 separatist outfits formed in 1993 to perpetrate separatism in the troubled state.

The office has remained closed since August 2019 following a crackdown on separatist groups by the government.

The members of APHC, along with Pakistan-based terrorist Hafiz Saeed and proscribed terror organisations like Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), are accused of ‘funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.’