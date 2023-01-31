Fake CBSE affiliation; Case filed against Bengaluru school

The management of Orchids, The International School in Bengaluru requested eight months to formally switch to the CBSE. This follows the filing of a FIR accusing the Orchids school’s Nagarbhavi branch of violating the Karnataka Education Act.

According to reports, the school accepted students in classes 9 and 10 and followed the CBSE-mandated syllabus. However, the school’s licence only permits it to teach up through Class 8 using the state board syllabus.

According to sources speaking to India Today, the school staff met with the parents who were protesting the school and claiming they had been duped by a false CBSE affiliation on Monday. The school administration accepted the claim and asked for eight months to formally rescind the school’s affiliation with CBSE.

The school administration also issued a statement claiming that it abided by all regulations set forth by the state education department, NCERT, NEP, as well as all other governing bodies in charge of education in the state.

It was made clear that, in accordance with the rules in place at the time, all schools must first affiliate with the state board before they can submit an application for national or international board affiliation. It stated that all Orchids The International School branches are affiliated with the state board and are working to obtain their CBSE affiliation.

Ralph Andrade, president of St Teresa Education, Cultural and Development Society, Manjula B, principal of Orchids School, Sanjay L’s authorised secretary, and the managing partner of K12 Techno Services were all named as accused in the FIR. They were charged with violating Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (acts committed by multiple people with a single purpose) (IPC).