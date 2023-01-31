Gulf country to link insurance cover of domestic workers to labour contracts

Riyadh: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has decided to link insurance cover of domestic workers to labour contracts. The ministry announced that it will soon implement an initiative for this.

The Council of Ministers has approved the initiative. The decision was taken to boost the Saudi labour market, facilitate bilateral negotiations with other countries, improve contractual relationships and reduce risks in the domestic labour recruitment market.

All domestic worker recruitment will be required to be made through the official online platform, Musaned. The ministry has also set an upper limit for the cost of hiring domestic workers at SR15,000, exclusive of VAT. The ministry has also set upper limits for recruitment costs for domestic workers from a number of other countries including Uganda, Thailand, Kenya, Bangladesh, and the Philippines.