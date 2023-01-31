Israel provides Jordan on its way to replenishing the Sea of Galilee

The Sea of Galilee, a historic lake in northern Israel that was being lost due to drought and the expanding population nearby, is reached by a torrent of water when the floodgates are opened.

The water is pricey, premium, and fresh. Desalinated water is brought across the nation from the Mediterranean Sea and stored there until the lake is ordered to be refilled if it starts to shrink once more.

Israel will be able to double the amount of water it sells to neighbouring Jordan thanks to this new network as part of a larger water-for-energy agreement that was forged through a cooperative, if occasionally tense, relationship.

Israel’s main reservoir and a major tourist destination is the Sea of Galilee, on whose waters Christians believe Jesus walked. Along the lushly forested perimeter are hotels and campgrounds. It nourishes the Jordan River, which empties into the Dead Sea in the south.

The level of the lake becomes a major national news story following a heat wave or a heavy rain. Over the past ten years, repeated droughts and receding shorelines have set off alarms.

Therefore, Israel constructed a series of desalination plants along its Mediterranean coast, which put it in the improbable position of having a surplus of water and made it a bright spot in a dry area that was particularly vulnerable to climate change.

Yoav Barkay, who oversees the national carrier at state-owned Mekorot, said, ‘We will be able to bring all the extra water that (the plants) are producing up north and into the Sea of Galilee.’