Shanti Bhushan, former law minister, passes away at 97

On Tuesday, 97-year-old senior advocate and former minister of law Shanti Bhushan passed away.

Raj Narain was defended by Shanti Bhushan in a case before the Allahabad High Court that led to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi being removed from office.

After Indira Gandhi won the Rae Bareilly Lok Sabha seat, Raj Narain, the leader of Ram Manohar Lohia’s SSP, filed an appeal to overturn the result, citing unfair voting procedures. Shanti Bhushan represented the client in court.

In the Morarji Desai government, he subsequently served from 1977 to 1979 as the law minister. Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan is his son.