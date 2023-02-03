Air India announces new international flight service

Mumbai: Flag carrier of India, Air India has announced new international flight service. The air carrier will operate non-stop flight services to Milan in Italy from New Delhi.

The direct flight services on this route were discontinued in March 2020 in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Air India had late last November said it will operate 3 flights per week to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi from February 18 and March 1, 2023, respectively.