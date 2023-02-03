ED conducts raids against Hasan Mushrif, NCP MLA, former MVA minister

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted an investigation at a bank in Kolhapur as part of its investigation into a money laundering case against individuals and organisations connected to former minister and NCP leader Hasan Mushrif. Sources claim that the investigation and gathering of critical data from bank employees of the Kolhapur District Co-operative bank began on Wednesday and continued until Thursday night. Hasan Mushrif represents Kagal in Kolhapur as an NCP MLA.

The Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory in Kolhapur, which is run and controlled by Mushrif’s family and relatives, is the subject of an investigation by the ED into an alleged diversion of Rs 40 crores. There are several suspicious bank accounts that were allegedly opened at the bank and used to divert money to companies that own stock in the sugar factory.