Revised fuel prices for February announced

Doha: Qatar Energy announced the fuel prices for the month of February 2023. Premium petrol will cost more in February, amounting to QR2 per litre as compared with 1.95 this month. Meanwhile the prices for super grade petrol and diesel will remain the same in February. Super grade petrol will be QR2.10, and diesel will cost QR2.05 per litre.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.