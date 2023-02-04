An Iraqi father strangles his daughter, who is a Youtuber, to death after she decided to leave the country

An Iraqi father appears to have committed an apparent ‘honour killing’ by strangling his YouTuber daughter to death when she planned to leave the country for Turkey. The incident happened on January 31 in the province of Diwaniya in the south. The woman has been identified as Tiba al-Ali, 22.

Her father, who has not been identified, reportedly disapproved of her choice to live alone in Turkey.

Saad Maan, a spokesman for the interior ministry, wrote on Twitter on Friday that the police were attempting to mediate between Ali and her family to ‘resolve the family problem in a final manner’ while Ali was in Turkey visiting Iraq.

After her father admitted to the crime, the police then detained him.

Though the nature of the dispute wasn’t revealed by the ministry, local media reports stated that Ali fled her home in 2017 to start a new life in Turkey and had planned to wed her Syrian-born boyfriend.

When she returned to Iraq to support her country’s football team in the Arabian Gulf Cup in January, her family kidnapped her.

It was reported that she was drugged after she arrived in Iraq and taken back to the family home in Al-Qadisiyyah Governorate.