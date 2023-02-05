Meeting presided over by Muslim law board; Focused on Worship Act, Uniform Civil Code

Following a meeting on Sunday, the Muslim Personal Law Board (MPLB) urged the government to drop the idea of the Union Civil Code (UCC), claiming that its implementation would violate citizens’ fundamental rights.

According to the MPLB, every citizen has the freedom to practise their religion, including any personal laws, as guaranteed by the Constitution. Therefore, it would be illegal to implement a single civil law.

The board claimed that because there are people in the country who practise different religions, it would be impossible to carry out the UCC because it would not be in the best interests of the country.

Regarding conversion, the board stated that since religion is tied to a person’s beliefs, it is a fundamental right for them to practise or spread any religion in line with their beliefs.

The board also alleged that attempts are being made to split up society, which would be very bad for the country.

Additionally, it stressed that the government had a duty to maintain the Places Of Worship Act of 1991 because doing so would be in the best interests of the nation.

The Places Of Worship Act, 1991 aims to keep a place of worship’s religious identity as it was on August 15, 1947, by forbidding its conversion and preserving it. The Act became operative on July 11, 1991.