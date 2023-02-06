This Gulf country bans food containing insect products

Doha: Qatar has banned the eating of insects. The Ministry of Public Health in the country announced the decision. The authority said that eating insects is not halal.

‘In reference to what is being circulated about some countries’ decision to approve the use of insects in food production, the Ministry of Public Health stresses that it bans food products containing insects in the markets for not meeting the requirements of Halal food technical regulations. The Ministry of Public Health verifies compliance with the halal requirements through Islamic bodies accredited by the Ministry, and through international-accredited laboratories to determine the source of protein contained in food products accurately,’ said the ministry in a statement.

Also Read: Airport in this Gulf country named ‘Best Overall Airport in the World’

The decision was announced after the European Union passed new regulations approving certain insects into the food chain for consumption. Earlier in last month, the European Union has approved the larvae of the lesser mealworm – a species of beetle – and a product containing the house cricket for use in food.