Indian-American Apsara Iyer at Harvard Law School elected president of Harvard Law Review in a first

Apsara Iyer, an Indian-American student in her second year at Harvard Law School, was chosen as the distinguished Harvard Law Review’s president. She is the first woman from the community to hold this position in the prestigious Harvard Law Review’s 136-year history. Iyer stated in The Crimson report that she hopes to ‘include more editors in the process of reading and selecting articles and uphold the publication’s reputation for high-quality work’ in her capacity as president of the Law Review.

‘I believe that right now, all of my attention is on ensuring that we keep the lights on and everything running,’ she continued.

Iyer’s famous predecessors include Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and former US President Barack Obama.

Iyer’s immediate predecessor Priscila Coronado said the publication is ‘extremely lucky’ to have Iyer at the forefront.

‘Apsara has changed the lives of many editors for the better, and I know she will continue to do so,’ Coronado, who spoke to PTI said. ‘From the start, she has impressed her fellow editors with her remarkable intelligence, thoughtfulness, warmth, and fierce advocacy.’