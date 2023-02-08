UAE launches integrated traffic violations system with this Gulf country

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in the UAE has introduced a new traffic system that links the UAE to Qatar. The new system enables the exchange of information on traffic violations committed by drivers from both countries.

After the launch of new system, a traffic violation committed in Qatar will result in a fine even if the vehicle arrives in the UAE. Similarly, traffic violations committed in the UAE will also face action in Qatar.

Earlier the UAE has announced launching of a similar project that connects the traffic systems between the UAE and Bahrain.